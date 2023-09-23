The Indianapolis Colts have had a decent start to their 2023 campaign, but have a tough Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Anthony Richardson has already been ruled out for the game, and the Colts trimmed their running back depth on Saturday morning by surprisingly releasing Deon Jackson. There may be a Jonathan Taylor reason for the move, though.

Taylor was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of the season after his trade request was not granted by Indianapolis, meaning he will be out for at least the first four games of the season. Zack Moss doesn't have much depth behind him at running back right now, so it's fair to wonder whether or not the Colts are preparing for Taylor's return by cutting ties with Jackson now.

Also: Jonathan Taylor is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster a week from Monday. https://t.co/Ve8CsP1Wj9 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 23, 2023

All has been quiet on the Jonathan Taylor front as of late, and given how strained the relationship is between the player and the team, it doesn't seem like a great idea to bank on Taylor suddenly deciding to take the field for Indianapolis once he is eligible to get activated off the PUP list. But the decision to cut Jackson and replace him with Trey Sermon just doesn't make much sense on the surface.

For now, Moss owns Indianapolis' backfield, but given the uncertainty surrounding Taylor's status, it remains to be seen how much longer that will be the case. Chances are Taylor won't be taking the field right as he's eligible to return from the PUP list, but with his activation date creeping up, you can't help but wonder if that has anything to do with Jackson's sudden release.