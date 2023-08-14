Jonathan Taylor's situation with the Indianapolis Colts was the biggest story of the past two weeks. What was supposed to be the usual contract dispute drama turned out to be something much messier than anticipated. It involved some nasty subtweets and a supposed bogus injury report. Everyone was bracing for a crazy breakup. Now, we get a rather mild update to this mess.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed that they are expecting Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp soon, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. Taylor has been away from the team, choosing to rehab his ankle injury in an out-of-state facility.

“All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains at odds with the Indianapolis Colts over his contract situation, is expected to return to training camp this week, according to coach Shane Steichen… “He should be back this week,” Steichen said. “Do I know the exact date he'll be back? No, but he should be back.””

Taylor's ankle hindered the Colts running back's production last season significantly. After a bonkers 2021 season where he rushed for 1,800+ yards, Taylor was limited to just 11 games last season. His production also took a significant dip, notching only 861 yards in those 11 games. It was a sudden fall from grace for Taylor, who was considered one of the best running backs just two years ago.

The fourth-year running back might be forced to return and play out his contract instead of waiting for a trade. The Colts aren't keen on trading him, and holding out means that he'll lose more money in a risky endeavor. It's not the ideal outcome, especially given the recent drama surrounding running backs. However, it's looking like the more logical option for Taylor.