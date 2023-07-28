Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wasn't taking shots at running back Jonathan Taylor after all.

Irsay clarified he didn't direct one of his earlier tweets at Taylor, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

“The comment wasn't really directed at Jonathan,” Irsay said on Thursday. “We haven't exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that. So, it's not like we're in the midst of that. I think we had a tough season last year. Didn't win a lot of games.”

“This is a year about coming back together and having a great year and we're really depending on Jonathan to team up with (quarterback) Anthony Richardson to try and pull together to have a great year,” Irsay added.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted this today defending the active CBA Jonathan Taylor is coming up for an extension soon… 👀 pic.twitter.com/txp0cuMyCv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 26, 2023

Jim Irsay hopes Jonathan Taylor bounces back with a vengeance in 2023

Jim Irsay also said he hopes Taylor has a bounce-back year from his injury-plagued 2022 NFL season. Taylor, whose 1,811 rushing yards led the league in 2021, produced just 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He suited up in just eleven games for the Colts because of ankle issues last year. With Taylor battling injuries, Indy finished with a dismal 4-12-1 record.

The Colts owner also implied the team won't extend Taylor's contract before it expires. “It's just timing,” Irsay said. “When your time comes to get paid, you get paid.”

Taylor's agent Malki Kawa took exception to Irsay's tweet on Thursday morning. The former fired back on social media just over an hour after Irsay commented on the situation of NFL running backs. “Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player,” Kawa replied to Irsay in reference to Taylor.

Taylor, who will earn $4.304 million in 2023, voiced his displeasure over the lack of appreciation for running backs around the league last month.

“You see why guys request trades,” he said. “They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates, but the organization as well.”

Irsay claimed Taylor's ankle has made significant progress two weeks ago. Taylor's clean bill of health plus better offensive line play will help him regain his old touch on the gridiron. In the bigger scheme of things, that translates to a bigger paycheck.

On that note, it's only a matter of time before Jim Irsay shows the money to Jonathan Taylor.