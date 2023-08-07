For a player of Matt Ryan's caliber, the end of his NFL career sure ended in a hot mess. Arguably the greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history, Ryan was abruptly traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 offseason. He was traded there in the hopes that he could lead the team to the Super Bowl. However, a regression from all parts of Indy's team eventually led to Ryan's benching midway through the season.

After taking a job at CBS Sports as an analyst, Matt Ryan reflected on the end of his career with the Colts and Falcons, per Josh Kendall. The star QB admitted that it was a “s***show” during those 18 months. Thankfully, he had a good support group with his family to help him through this time.

“I mean, it was a s— show, you know, it was a s— show of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it,” Ryan told The Athletic on Monday morning. “But I think everybody in our family handled it well and came out of it stronger and in a really good spot.”

Ryan's play significantly declined in the 2022 season. The former Colts quarterback struggled heavily, notching 14 TDs to 13 interceptions and posting a 42.9 QB Rating. Playing behind a bad offensive line didn't help, but it was painfully clear that Ryan's best years were behind him. Considering that the Colts were hoping for a Super Bowl caliber QB… they was unfortunately disappointed.

It's worth noting that Ryan hasn't officially called it a career yet. While he's going to be a TV analyst next season, he hasn't announced his retirement just yet. Will he return for one more year at some point in the season?