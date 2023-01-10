By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan struggled to find success in 2022. Now, after yet another lackluster season, the former MVP is making it clear that he has no plans of retiring.

On Monday, while speaking with reports, Matt Ryan was asked about his NFL future. The longtime NFL quarterback stated that he isn’t ready to be done just yet.

“Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” stated Ryan via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Matt Ryan then added, “I still love playing. I think… obviously I’m not committed to anything, here, wherever. I gotta see how it shakes out (with the coaching search). But I still love playing. Honestly, I still like there’s a lot of good football in my body.”

The Colts currently find themselves in a tough position. After a 4-12-1 season, the Colts have secured the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They will likely choose to take a chance on a rookie quarterback.

Throughout the 2022 season, Matt Ryan struggled to find success on the field. In his first season as the Colts QB1, he threw for 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Matt Ryan is still under contract for the 2023 season, but the Colts could still choose to move on.

Ryan is owed at least $12 million in fully guaranteed money next season. If the Colts want to move on, they will need to release Ryan, which will in turn lead to him getting paid. If he is released after March 17th, another $17.2 million will become guaranteed.

By retiring, Matt Ryan would be forfeiting any money coming his way. Instead, the Colts will need to make a decision. And it will likely come sooner rather than later.