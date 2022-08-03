Matt Ryan’s message on the greatness of Colts Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been around running back Jonathan Taylor for long, but he has already realized how good the third-year player is.

Ryan, the longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was traded to the Colts in March. Now with training camp underway, he is getting his first look at Taylor and this Colts running game.

During his press conference, Ryan spoke about Taylor and how the running back looks on the field. Ryan stated, “He caught a screen pass, I think it was the first day in the indoor and I just kind of threw it, it was a simple little play, and he made a cut that you just don’t see, and his explosion out of the cut to me was an eye-opener. You can watch as much tape as you want, it’s different to see it in person.”

Matt Ryan’s praise for the young running back shouldn’t come as a surprise. Taylor was the league’s best ball carrier last season. He led the NFL in attempts, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game. In 17 games, he recorded 1,811 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns, while averaging 106.5 yards per game.

Taylor has also been efficient in the receiving game. He hauled in 40 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The praise for Taylor did not end with just Matt Ryan. Ryan noted that his brother was also extremely impressed with Taylor and his ability on the field.

Ryan’s brother shared a similar appreciation for Taylor. Matt Ryan quoted his brother, saying, “As a matter of fact, my brother was up here at practice on Saturday and he was like, ‘Man, it was amazing to watch that guy go through the little ropes they run through at the beginning.’ He’s like, ‘It’s just different, you watch him and the movement is different. Those other guys are doing great behind him but he’s another level.’ He’s special.”

Clearly, both Matt Ryan and his brother realize the talent that Taylor has. The running back will be expected to be even more dominant heading into this upcoming season.

When the Colts added Ryan to this organization, the expectations rose for them this upcoming season. Matt Ryan is coming off of one of the “worst” years of his career from a production standpoint, but he still has good football left in the tank.

Throughout his 14-year career, Ryan has thrown for 59,735 passing yards, 367 touchdowns, and 120 interceptions. He has also led a team to a Super Bowl appearance and has won an MVP. The four-time Pro Bowler has a lot to prove this season. And the Colts made a bold choice by bringing him in. But both sides could benefit from this pairing.

With Matt Ryan as their quarterback, this Indianapolis Colts team could go far. The 37-year-old play-caller has been among the league’s best talents for years. Now, as he embarks on a new journey with the Colts, he expects to finally win it all.