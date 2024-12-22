The Indianapolis Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff race. Indianapolis got a huge win on Sunday, defeating Tennessee 38-30 in an exciting AFC South matchup. The win keeps the Colts alive in the playoff bubble with a record of 7-8. Colts fans have plenty to celebrate about after this big game.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox shared a hilarious anecdote about something he heard during Sunday's game against the Titans.

“It’s hilarious because we went out there and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s a screen!’ And then one of the DEs was like, ‘Man, they’re about to give it to Jonathan Taylor. He ‘bout to run for 300 on us.’ … Once he said that, I was like, ‘Yeah, we got ‘em,’” Alie-Cox said after the game, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Of course, Alie-Cox overheard Titans players panicking about Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The veteran running back had a monster game, rushing 29 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor certainly made up for last week's gaffe that cost Indy a touchdown.

The running game was really working for the Colts. Anthony Richardson added on 9 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown for good measure.

In fact, the Colts only attempted 11 passes the entire game. Now that is called being committed to running the football.

How can the Colts still make the playoffs in the AFC?

The Colts are barely still alive in the AFC playoff picture. They are of a handful of teams still in the hunt and vying for one of two remaining wild card spots in the AFC.

The two teams that the Colts are chasing are the Broncos and Chargers, with both teams having a record of 9-6. There are a few ways that the Colts can catch the Broncos or Chargers.

Let's start here: Indianapolis needs to win out to have a shot at the playoffs. If they lose against the Giants next week, or the Jaguars the week after, then they will be eliminated from playoff contention.

One scenario involves the Chargers losing out. If that happens, and the Colts win out, they will both have the same record. However, the Colts will win that tiebreaker with a better conference record.

The other scenario is a little more complicated. If the Broncos lose to the Bengals and Chiefs, and the Colts win out, the Colts have a chance to make the playoffs. However, they'll need some help. They would also need either Cincinnati or Miami to win out, or the Chargers to lose out.

This scenario is more complicated because Indianapolis would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with Denver.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 17 matchup against the Giants. This will feel like one of the most important games of the year with a postseason berth on the line.