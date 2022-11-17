Published November 17, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover in the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some doubts over the moves, indicating he may not have been so keen to join the coaching staff this offseason if he’d known things would play out as they had, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star.

Wayne indicated that he was sad in the aftermath of Reich’s departure from the Colts, revealing he texted the former head coach to apologize. He then added that if he’d known that “this was possible” (referring to the changes in Indy’s coaching staff) he wouldn’t have taken the role as Indy’s wide receivers coach.

Reich was let go following the Colts’ Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. Jim Irsay then made the stunning decision to name Saturday as the interim head coach, despite an underwhelming resume and general lack of experience. Saturday silenced his doubters with a win over the Raiders in his first game as head coach, but has a difficult matchup vs. the Eagles on his plate this week.

The coach’s comments might not sit too well with the new Colts regime. Reggie Wayne was being brutally honest, but his comments about his role as the wide receiver’s coach were certainly eye-opening, and may not go unnoticed by his peers.