Impressions are common everywhere, and the same can be said if you're Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen impersonating Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although he wasn't purposely imitating, Steichen exuded that same winning desire on Monday. While Colts owner Jim Irsay will make his decision to keep Steichen, the head coach might've bought some more time.

When speaking to reporters, Steichen gave his best impression when asked about the Colts season.

“(Giannis) said there’s no failure in sports,” Steichen said. “There’s frustration, disappointment. If you don’t win the SB, the 31 (other teams) did they have failed seasons? No. You learn and you grow. We’re gonna have a hell of an offseason.”

Steichen's tenure as the Indianapolis head coach has been a bit murky. Although he's dealt with injuries to his starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's been disappointing nonetheless. The weak AFC South would prove as a battleground for the Colts to make a run. However, numerous mistakes have prevented them from reaching the playoffs.

Shane Steichen's Giannis Antetokounmpo impression might not impress the Colts

The team has been put on blast by the fanbase, and even some veterans. Most notably, Pat McAfee blasted the Colts after losing to the New York Giants. The 8-9 record isn't appealing, especially with the state of the AFC. They had chances to go on a run earlier in the season to solidify a playoff spot. However, it never came to fruition.

Before taking the Colts job, Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. He ran one of the most elite and complex offenses in the NFL. Steichen utilized Jalen Hurts effectively and put him in the MVP conversation. When going from Philadelphia to Indianapolis, he had a first-year quarterback in Richardson.

An AC injury to Richardson's shoulder cut his season short. It also never allowed Steichen to show what he could dial up as a head coach. After all, it is only his second year. While Indianapolis has been stuck in mediocrity, they might want to trust the process.

Richardson has shown what he can do when he's healthy. His dual-threat ability and raw athleticism are unparalleled. Preserving his health is the top priority. There haven't been many improvements on both sides of the ball from 2023 to 2024. Fans are not pleased with Steichen's performance.

However, it's ultimately management's call if he gets the boot or he'll be staying. No matter what, there's plenty of work to be done and it might need to happen sooner rather than later.