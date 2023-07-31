The Indianapolis Colts are excited for the future with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Although it is uncertain if he will be QB1 come Week 1, head coach Shane Steichen is purely focused on his development right now, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“The work ethic he’s brought in, obviously with 13 starts and then coming into the NFL, it’s this determination, Hey, I want to go out and be a great player. He’s been on record saying he wants to be a great player, and you do that by working every single day, and that’s what he’s been doing. It’s been really good to see. I’m excited about him and the future. But we gotta keep stacking the days, and growth’s gotta keep coming. It’s really just all about consistency, not making the same mistake twice, learning from our mistakes and keep going.”

Colts fans have to be excited about the enthusiasm Shane Steichen has in regards to Anthony Richardson. At some point this season Richardson will be on the gridiron for the Colts, but it is obvious that everything within the Indianapolis facilities is about his growth right now.

As the Colts try to focus on developing Richardson, they are now having to give some attention to a contract dispute with their star running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is one of many running backs across the NFL who are fighting back against the deteriorating running back market, and things are starting to get ugly in Indianapolis.

It is a bummer that Richardson's rookie season might be overshadowed by issues between the Colts organization and Taylor. Regardless, it would be prudent of him to come in every day, put his head down, and work as Shane Steichen has seen so far.