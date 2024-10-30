It was announced that the Indianapolis Colts were to bench Anthony Richardson after the team lost to the Houston Texans last Sunday, 23-20. The news came after the Colts quarterback left the game due to being “tired” in the third quarter which garnered massive attention as head coach Shane Steichen would say that Joe Flacco is the starter “going forward.”

People might have originally expected Richardson to be benched for one game and go back to his spot, but Steichen made it clear to the media Wednesday that Flacco “gives us the best chance to win right now.” He would also say that Indianapolis is not “giving up” on Richardson according to Mike Chappell.

“Joe [Flacco] will be our quarterback going forward,” Steichen said per Chappell. “Joe gives us the best chance to win right now. Not giving up on Anthony Richardson. It was my decision.”

While Richardson's benching isn't seen as a setback per ESPN, it definitely is concerning for fans to see as the young signal-caller was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Colts' Shane Steichen reflects on quarterback position at 4-4

However, Steichen said Wednesday that with the Colts at a 4-4 record, he feels better with Flacco under center according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“I'm just looking where we’re at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left, and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward,” Steichen said.

So far this season, Richardson has thrown for 958 yards to go along with four touchdowns and seven interceptions to pair with 242 yards on the ground and a score. On the other hand, the University of Florida product has had a stretch of rough outings and mixing that with the explanation of being tired during the last game, the noise from the outside grew louder.

“Tired, I ain’t gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there that I did … So, I just told Shane (Steichen) I needed a break right there.”

At any rate, Flacco will be the Colts' starting quarterback as they will face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.