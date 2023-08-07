Injuries never just take a physical toll on NFL players. Rather, being out of the game for too long is an emotional journey. Shaquille Leonard had returned to the NFL Training Camp. This was after being sidelined for a good part of the 2022-23 season. Moreover, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker was so emotional when asked about his experiences before rejoining the Shane Steichen-led squad.

Shaquille Leonard was always among the best linebackers and even players of other positions in the NFL. His physicality dominated opponents and this showed through his great art of tackling. Furthermore, this amount of dedication netted him a few Pro Bowl honors. But, all of that was taken away from him last season. The Colts star unveiled his true feelings about the recovery process and going back to the NFL Training Camp, via Coral Smith of the NFL.

“It was very emotional just to come out here and just to have full contact. Just get back in the element of playing football. It's been a long journey. I'm just happy and excited to be able to come out here and play for this team,” he said about going back to practice under Coach Shane Steichen.

“It's been hard, very emotional, a lot of stress, going through a lot of pain and unknown. Just, a lot of mixed emotions, not knowing if I'd ever be back. If I would ever run the same, play the same if I would feel no pain,” he unveiled.

Leonard disclosed all of these after suffering intense back problems and a concussion.

Will he make one of the best comebacks this NFL season?