And so it continues. The Indianapolis Colts and their fans remain bogged down by the ongoing drama involving disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor, after no trade was completed before the team's Tuesday, 4. p.m. ET deadline. He will begin the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, opening the organization up to more scrutiny and tension.

However, the Colts can at least march forward with some more clarity. There was the hope that a potential deal could also bring back a young RB to replace Taylor. That is off the table for now, which leaves the free agent market as the most practical means of strengthening their depth chart.

Unsuccessful trade talks hopefully prepared general manager Chris Ballard for a backup plan. He and the front office should be able to figure something out quick. Fortunately, there are still viable and inexpensive options who can round out this backfield. None of these talents will inspire much optimism about the Colts' 2023-24 prospects, but they will make for a marginally more watchable football product.

And after all of the recent distress and disappointment, that is a small triumph that should be appreciated. Let's dive a little deeper into the free agent pool, really deep actually, as we look at 3 running backs the Colts should consider signing in lieu of the latest Jonathan Taylor news.

3. Darrell Henderson

Would you believe me if I told you this guy is still only 26 years old? In fact, his birthday was just last week. Maybe it's just me, but it feels like Darrell Henderson has been giving fantasy football managers headaches for almost a decade. Even with his past struggles and injury troubles, though, there is still some upside for Ballard to weigh.

The third-round pick out of Memphis was a consensus All-American in 2018 and carved out a sizable role in the Los Angeles Rams' backfield. While he contributed little to their Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, Henderson proved himself to be an effective runner and legitimate red zone threat throughout that season before missing several weeks with an MCL sprain.

He has not looked the same since the injury, rushing for just 4.0 yards per carry last year. The Rams waived him in November, and he promptly caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But it was only a couple of weeks before Henderson was looking for a new team again. He is one of the more capable RBs still available and could give Indianapolis a bit of a boost.

A healthy Darrell Henderson might be able to post numbers closer to his 2021-22 campaign (688 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns). This rebuilding Colts team has little to lose at this point and can afford to roll the dice on a reclamation project.

2. Colts should consider adding Dontrell Hilliard

The former Tulane star is by no means a flashy name, but you are unlikely to find many more running backs on the open market in late-August who are more efficient and versatile than Dontrell Hilliard.

He has spent most of his six-year career playing behind some of the best ball carriers in the game like Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry. There is plenty of opportunity to stand out in Indy's RB room, however. Zack Moss is still rehabbing from a broken arm, Deon Jackson seems better suited in the passing game and rookie Evan Hull will be fighting to make a strong first impression. If brought in, Hilliard can assume a decent role in what figures to be a firm Colts' committee.

The 28-year-old has only 100 NFL rushing attempts to his name, but he makes them count with an average of 5.9 yards per carry. There is no All-Pro talent standing in his way this time, at least not while Jonathan Taylor is sidelined. New head coach Shane Steichen might feel Hilliard is his most reliable and consistent option. The front office would be wise to give this unknown a closer look ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

It feels like Kareem Hunt has been on the verge of signing with two or three teams in the last couple of months. Their hesitancy to pull the trigger is Ballard's gain. Despite failing to come to terms on a deal a couple weeks ago, the 2017 rushing champion and Pro Bowler is the most credible running back the Colts will find right now. He is well past his prime and can't fill the void left by an All-Pro, but Hunt can lessen the impact of Taylor's absence.

That will require him to really step up as a leader, though. The veteran needs to help make rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's transition as smooth as possible. Hunt found success in the past both on the ground and as a receiving back, so Steichen would be afforded more flexibility on offense. He will not be blowing by many defenders in 2023, but the 28-year-old can surpass the paltry 3.8 yards per rushing attempt he totaled last season.

The other Colts RBs can help Kareem Hunt stay relatively fresh and maximize his remaining abilities. The 2017 third-rounder can still mow his way into the end zone and fight for first downs in short yardage situations. And that might be the most this organization can ask for under these unpleasant circumstances.

Jonathan Taylor is the only gem who has any chance of walking through the tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium. His contract frustrations and the questions surrounding his ankle might mean that Colts fans have seen the last of this star player. Everyone must be prepared to move forward without him. That process begins by signing one of these three running backs.