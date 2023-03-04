The Indianapolis Colts had a terrible and chaotic 2022 season, finishing 4-12-1. Now, as the NFL Offseason approaches, the team has a new coach in Shane Steichen, and a lot of decisions to make. These include one involving quarterback Matt Ryan and their offensive line. The Colts can approach these with free agents and draft picks. Alternatively, they can also test the trade market. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Colts must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL offseason.

The Colts had a tough time in 2022 after narrowly missing the playoffs the previous year. The team struggled and eventually decided to fire head coach Frank Reich and bring in interim coach Jeff Saturday. Unfortunately, this resulted in a disappointing 1-7 finish to the season. This move was marked by some significant setbacks, including allowing the third-highest number of points in a single NFL quarter. They were also on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in league history. Looking ahead to the offseason, the Colts have taken a positive step by appointing Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their new head coach. Their next objective is to upgrade the roster for the upcoming season. Again, they should consider making some big trade offers where available.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Colts must trade this offseason.

2. Donovan Smith

Despite high expectations, the offensive line was a letdown for the Colts last season. Still, the group is expected to remain largely the same due to the significant investment made in it through money and draft picks. The core of the offensive line, including Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, and Bernhard Raimann, are likely to return. However, it is essential that the team does not become complacent. While the core of the line is relatively young, Nelson, Smith, and Kelly earn significant salaries. This also means there is a need for another player to provide insurance if these guys are unable to perform.

Donovan Smith, a tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a potential option for the Colts to consider. After playing alongside Tom Brady, who has now retired, Smith may be interested in joining a team with postseason potential. In contrast, the Buccaneers, who are projected to be significantly over the salary cap in 2023, may look to rebuild and create cap space. Smith, whose contract expires in 2024, has a $17.9 million cap hit with $8 million in dead money remaining. However, he had a less-than-impressive 2022 season, with seven penalties and six sacks allowed. That could mean the Colts might get him for 75 cents on the dollar. Although he may not be a top-tier left tackle, Smith is a capable starter who could appeal to teams that have a significant weakness in this position. The Colts fit that bill.

Since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019, the Colts have been searching for a new franchise quarterback. However, guys like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan have all failed to provide a long-term solution. Ryan’s acquisition has turned out to be a disappointment, and it’s time to accept the consequences of that failed experiment. The Colts are in decent salary cap standing, with roughly $10.9 million available, putting them in the middle of the pack among NFL teams. However, the team will want to reduce their cap figure, making cutting Ryan the logical first step. Ryan’s contract for the next season is over $35 million, but releasing him would save $17.2 million. This is a significant deal that the Colts will most likely take. As a result, Ryan is expected to be released early in the Colts’ offseason.

The Colts are undeniably in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. They hold the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which puts them two spots behind the Houston Texans, another team in need of a quarterback. If the Colts want to secure a top quarterback prospect like Bryce Young or Cj Stroud, they may have to leapfrog Houston to do so. Fortunately, the Bears, who hold the first pick, may be willing to trade it. This could then be within the Colts’ reach. The consensus is that the Colts have the best situation in terms of draft capital out of the NFC.

We believe the Colts should trade up to the first overall pick to select Bryce Young, the top quarterback prospect in the draft. Yes, this is despite having the opportunity to select one of the top three QBs at fourth overall. Although this could be a risky move, especially given Young’s size concerns, Colts owner Jim Irsay has shown a willingness to take such risks in the past. With their current dire need of a franchise quarterback, a bold move like this may just pay off in the years to come.