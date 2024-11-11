ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Looking to continue their current five-game win streak, the Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) host the Washington Commanders (7-3) in Week 11's Thursday Night Football matchup. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC East. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Eagles prediction and pick.

Commanders-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

Week 11 will be the first meeting of these two teams in 2024 but they share a lengthy history against each other. Philadelphia went 2-0 against Washington in 2023 but both games were decided by a single score. The all-time series record is near-even with the Commanders currently leading 89-84-6.

Overall Series: Commanders lead 89-84-6

Here are the Commanders-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Eagles Odds

Washington Commanders: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

When the Commanders typically win, it has been in games that Jayden Daniels has gotten the passing game going. Entering Week 11, they are 5-1 when Daniels clears 225 passing yards and just 1-2 when he does not. The Eagles' secondary is very beatable, especially with their tendency to play man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league.

For Washington to pull off the upset, their defense will need to show up. Daniels has proven capable of winning shootouts at times but the Commanders have allowed three or more touchdowns in each of their losses. Both teams are coming in on a short week but it will actually be the Eagles having to deal with the rougher travel back home from Dallas. The Commanders need to strike early to stay ahead of Philadelphia.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The path to victory for the Eagles is crystal clear. Philadelphia has beaten teams by literally running their offense through Saquon Barkley and there is no reason to stray from that game plan now. The Commanders allow the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, making this one of Barkley's best matchups on the schedule.

When Barkley is going, there is almost no stopping the passing game. If Marshon Lattimore is unable to make his Washington debut in this game, Hurts should have his way against this secondary. Mike Sainristil, Benjamin St. Juste, Michael Davis, and Noah Igbinoghene have all been routinely burned down the field.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick

According to the Week 10 CBS broadcast, the Eagles pulled most of their starters early as they will not fly into Philadelphia from Dallas until 2 a.m. Monday morning. From there, Nick Sirianni is planning to have just one walk-through before the game on Thursday. That might have been a concern if they had not blown out the Cowboys 34-6 and were facing a different team.

Coming into this game with minimal preparation time might actually help the Eagles. The last time Philadelphia faced a bottom-five rush defense, Barkley dominated his former team with 176 rushing yards against the New York Giants in practically just three quarters. There is no reason to overthink this one as the Commanders' defensive line has been hopeless without Jonathan Allen.

While the Commanders are 7-3, they are legitimately a few plays away from being 5-5. They needed a Hail Mary to beat the Bears in Week 8 and beat the Giants in Week 2, who did not have a kicker. Washington's three official losses have all come against above-average offensive teams as they now face the ninth-highest scoring team in the league who run the ball at the highest rate.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -3 (-120)