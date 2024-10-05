The Washington Commanders received mixed injury updates for Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler earlier this week. At the time it appeared Robinson would miss Week 5 after sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. Ekeler, on the other hand, was trending in the right direction in his recovery from a concussion. Now it appears both players are healthy enough to take the field for Sunday’s game.

The Commanders are expected to have Robinson and Ekeler for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. That update came after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Robinson is “good to go” for Sunday’s game.

The third-year running back was able to return to practice on Friday, evidently showing the coaching staff enough to suit up in Week 5. Robinson has been the team’s top rusher over the first month of the season with 66 attempts for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also added eight receptions for 68 yards.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson is “good to go” for Week 5

The Commanders signed Ekeler to a two-year, $11 million deal during the offseason. The veteran running back was brought in to compliment Robinson as a passing down option. Ekeler was forced from Washington’s Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion. The eight-year pro missed the team’s Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals while recovering from the injury.

In three games this season, Ekeler has 13 rushing attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown. He’s also contributed nine receptions for 121 yards. The Commanders were anticipating Ekeler handling a larger rushing load this Sunday in the absence of Robinson. However, with the younger back now likely to play, Ekeler should resume his normal passing-down role assuming Robinson isn’t limited.

The Commanders have started the year 3-1 and sit atop the NFC East. Washington’s offense, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, has been hot, producing unbelievable stats through the first four games of the season. The Commanders selected Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. The first-year signal caller has set a record for completion percentage through the first four games of his career. Daniels has completed 82.1 percent of his passes over the first month of play, breaking Tom Brady’s record of 79.2 percent, set in 2007.

The Commanders will square off against the Browns on Sunday in Washington. Cleveland is 1-3 to start the season, tied with the Bengals for last-place in the AFC North.