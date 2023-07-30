To say that Brian Robinson had an eventful rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders would be a massive understatement. The former Alabama standout wasn't really able to show what he was capable of after dealing with issues off the field as well as a knee injury that required surgery. At this point, however, the 24-year-old is now very much looking forward to making a significant impact in Year 2.

Robinson is adamant that he's going to have a big year in 2023. He has now put his tumultuous rookie season behind him as he looks to start anew for the Commanders:

“People should expect a lot of great things to come compared to the things I did limping around all last year,” he said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I feel night and day from last year. I feel more like myself every day.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera echoed Robinson's thoughts. The veteran shot-caller admitted that his young running back is still a work in progress, but at the same time, Rivera did not shy away from talking up the kid's potential:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We had a real good picture of what it can be,” Rivera said. “What we now see is a more mature version of last year's guy who went through camp [before the shooting]. There's still a ways to go, but there's a lot of promise.”

After getting shot twice in November last year, the truth of the matter is that Brian Robinson is extremely lucky to still be with us right now. The Commanders RB is well aware of this fact, and he hasn't allowed himself to forget how blessed he is to be in the position he is currently in:

“I'm very grateful,” he said. “It's not a day that I'm not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time everything happened. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here.”