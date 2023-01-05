By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Amid the Philadelphia Eagles’ two-game losing skid, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves with everything to play for in their Week 18 clash against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys could still claim the NFC number one overall seed with a win on Sunday, to go along with Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers losses.

And with the Commanders injury report, which now includes running back Brian Robinson, growing by the second, the Cowboys may find their Week 18 contest a bit easier than first expected.

A grand total of 10 players missed practice for the Commanders, per John Keim of ESPN. Joining Brian Robinson in the Commanders’ inactive list are the following: RB Antonio Gibson, DT Jon Allen, CB Benjamin ST-Juste, S Kam Curl, LB Jamin Davis, G Andrew Norwell, OL Saahdiq Charles, RT Cornelius Lucas, and DE James Smith-Williams. In addition, DE Montez Sweat also missed practice due to illness.

To make matters worse for the Commanders, their quarterback carousel lives on. The Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke in their last game of the season following his Week 17 benching, with rookie Sam Howell expected to be in the mix for some snaps as well.

Nonetheless, while the Cowboys look poised to win in lopsided fashion on paper, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. The difference between potentially getting a bye from the cutthroat Wild Card round and having to compete with other hungry teams in an elimination game is night and day. The Cowboys know as much after the 49ers eliminated them from last season’s playoffs despite being the lower seed.

Thus, expect the Cowboys to give it their all against the Commanders, injury problems notwithstanding.