By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Running back Brian Robinson has been a pleasant surprise for the Washington Commanders this season. As the Commanders look to reach the postseason, and fantasy football managers look to win their championship, Robinson looks like a player both parties should lean on.

Robinson himself has been solid in 2022. He has appeared in 11 games, starting nine and has rushed 181 times for 710 yards and two touchdowns. One of his biggest problems, at least from a fantasy perspective, has been the presence of Antonio Gibson. Gibson has rushed 149 times for 546 yards and three scores.

However, it doesn’t appear as if Gibson will be a factor in Week 17. He missed Thursday’s practice as he deals with knee/foot injuries. Gibson was also out during Wednesday’s session leaving his status for Week 17 against the Browns in question.

If Gibson were to be ruled out, Brian Robinson would receive the lion’s share of touches. To this point in his career, his highest number of attempts in a game came in Week 10 against the Eagles. Carrying the ball 26 times, Robinson gained 86 yards and scored a touchdown.

As a workhorse back, Robinson’s production could help carry fantasy owners to their league championship. The Commanders would also be counting on Robinson in their postseason hunt. Washington would clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Browns and all three of the Lions, Seahawks and Packers losing.

Robinson came into Washington as a third round pick. His season was delayed after he was shot during the preseason. But on the biggest stage, as fantasy managers and the Commanders count on him, Robinson might have an opportunity to prove just how good of a running back he could be.