The Washington Commanders struggled defensively in Week 1, allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score 37 points. Things have gotten worse for the Commanders, as one of their best cornerbacks has suffered a long-term injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb on Friday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Since the injury would've lingered throughout the season, Forbes opted instead to have immediate surgery.

There is no official timetable of how long Forbes might miss nor does Washington know if he'll need a trip to injured reserve. The Commanders are waiting until after surgery, which will better dictate their next move, via John Keim of ESPN.

Against the Buccaneers, the Commanders allowed Baker Mayfield throw for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Even with a new coaching staff, Washington showed a lot the same traits from 2023. That season, the Commanders ranked dead-last in the NFL by allowing 262.2 yards per game through the air.

Mayfield's performance puts Washington 29th after Week 1. And while it is just one week, the Commanders must now learn to operate without Emmanuel Forbes in the secondary.

Washington made him their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games, starting six of them. Forbes made 38 tackles, defended 11 passes and came away with an interception. He didn't earn the prettiest grade (50.9) from Pro Football Focus, but the Commanders are hoping Forbes is a player they can build their defense around.

His 2024 season didn't get off on the right foot to do that. He allowed three receptions against the Buccaneers, earning a 33.5 grade from PFF. But Forbes is being proactive in his want to come back and prove himself.

By undergoing surgery, Forbes is guaranteeing he will spend some time on the shelf. But if he comes back a healthier version of himself, the sky is the limit. Washington just saw their passing defense at their very worst. While things could stay bad with Forbes out, the Commanders are still looking to the future and see the cornerback as a key part of their defensive plans.

The team should offer a firmer comment on Forbes' timetable after surgery.