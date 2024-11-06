The 2024 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, as all deals had to be done by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. ET. There have been plenty of big deals in the weeks leading up to deadline day, though. In fact, an abnormally high amount of deals were made in the weeks leading up to the deadline, which could be because the deadline date was moved back a week further than it normally is for this season. Many of these traded players were even of the star variety.

Teams have had more time to discover if they should be buyers or sellers, and more teams are willing than ever before to go all in with massive trades. Here are the 10 best players who were moved on NFL trade deadline day or in the weeks leading up to it this season.

1. Davante Adams, New York Jets – WR

When Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Davante Adams was always going to be linked to the team. The two's chemistry together meant that a reunion made too much sense, even if the Jets did have other pass-catching options. When they were together on the Green Bay Packers, Adams and Rodgers formed arguably the best receiver-quarterback duo in the NFL.

Rodgers clearly wanted to play with Adams again, and the Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to bring Adams into the fold. The Jets' offense has seen an immediate uptick in production since trading for Adams, and although they are only 3-6, they aren't fully out of the playoff picture yet.

2. Marshon Lattimore, Washington Commanders – CB

Marshon Lattimore is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and the New Orleans Saints have lost seven straight games. That made the team obvious trade deadline sellers. Additionally, the Washington Commanders have been the surprise team of the NFL this season, and they have been looking to collect the pieces for a postseason run.

However, the Commanders are weak in the secondary. Those factors made a Lattimore to Washington trade make too much sense, so the Commanders traded away third, fourth, and sixth-round picks to bring in the cornerback. Lattimore's addition helps mask the failure that former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes has been so far, and it drastically improves Washington's outlook for the rest of the season.

3. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills – WR

Not long after Davante Adams was traded, another star pass catcher went on the move. The Cleveland Browns offense was horrendous all season, so they traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. Cooper is one of the best route runners in the NFL, and he will be a dangerous weapon in the Bills offense going forward.

The Bills are, of course, led by quarterback Josh Allen. The signal-caller is one of the best in the league at his position, and it hadn't mattered too much who he was throwing to so far this year. Even so, the Bills lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the offseason, so adding a replacement receiver made too much sense.

4. Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens – WR

The trade market has clearly been oversaturated with receivers. Another receiver who was dealt ahead of the NFL trade deadline was Diontae Johnson. Johnson previously played for the Carolina Panthers, who have been the worst team in the NFL so far. Carolina's struggles signaled a fire sale was imminent, and that became true with the Johnson trade.

Johnson joined a Baltimore offense that had already been dominant even before he got there. Lamar Jackson is once again playing at an MVP level, and Derrick Henry has fit better in the Ravens' system than anyone could have predicted. Baltimore has long searched for more receiver help for Jackson, though. Both Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman were recent first-round picks. Although both players are solid, the team still wanted more in the passing game.

5. Josh Uche, Kansas City Chiefs – EDGE

The Chiefs have been a classic example of the rich getting richer. The team is defending back-to-back Super Bowl victories, but they added some of the best players on the trade block ahead of the NFL trade deadline. One such player was Josh Uche, the edge rusher from the New England Patriots.

Uche isn't great in the run game, which makes him somewhat of a situational pass rusher, but he is certainly great at getting after the quarterback. That skill set is one of the most valued across the league. Uche secured 11.5 sacks back in 2022, and he is joinin an impressive defensive unit in Kansas City. While they've been known for their offense for most of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have actually become one of the best defensive teams in football.

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs – WR

The other big-name player to be traded to the Chiefs ranks just behind Uche on this list. That player is DeAndre Hopkins. There was a point in time when Hopkins had a case as the best receiver in football. While he isn't the player he once was, he is still a great pass catcher, and now he has a better quarterback throwing him the ball than he has ever had before.

Hopkins was traded from the Tennessee Titans, but he is one of the best players in Houston Texans' history. His addition to the Kansas City roster was necessary because the Chiefs lost Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown to season-ending injuries.

7. Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks – LB

Ernest Jones has gotten quite used to being on the move this season. Prior to the start of the season, the Tennessee Titans traded fifth and sixth-round picks for the linebacker's services. Then, after six games in Tennessee, the Titans decided they would be better of recouping value for Jones.

They traded the linebacker to the Seattle Seahawks for arguably more than they originally traded him for (Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick). Jones is an elite tackler who is only a season removed from racking up 145 combined tackles. Perhaps he will find a home in Seattle.

8. Za'Darius Smith, Detroit Lions – DE

The Detroit Lions have been dominant all season long, but they took a big hit when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury. The loss of the team's best defensive player left a clear hole at defensive end, and it seemed inevitable that the Lions would make a trade to try and replicate some of Hutchinson's production.

The Lions got just that when they traded for Za'Darius Smith. The defensive end was another player who fell victim to the Browns being sellers. He was an attractive trade option because he is a veteran who is used to quickly getting assimilated into new situations. This will now be Smith's fifth NFL team, and so far, he has found success no matter where he has suited up.

9. Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings – OT

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the best NFL teams this season, so they couldn't let the season-ending injury to Christian Darrisaw prevent them from contending for the Super Bowl. The Vikings traded for Cam Robinson to be their new left tackle. Robinson is a big, mauling offensive lineman who can help the Vikings' offensive line continue to be better than Vikings fans have been accustomed to over the years.

Sam Darnold is playing better than anyone could have expected at the quarterback position. Keeping the gunslinger upright and protected from the blind side will be key, and it might not have been manageable for the Vikings without the addition of Robinson.

10. Mike Williams, Pittsburgh Steelers- WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long needed receiver help, and they got some when they traded for Mike Williams at the trade deadline. Williams has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he is a big-bodied possession receiver and a great red zone threat. Williams became expendable from the Jets roster when they traded for Davante Adams.