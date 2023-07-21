The Washington Commanders have signed their first round pick, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, right as the rookies report for training camp Friday.

The Commanders and Forbes are coming to terms on a four-year deal Friday, one day after the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris was approved by NFL owners, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The Commanders drafted Forbes 16th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the second cornerback off the board. Forbes was a surprising pick for the Commanders because many didn't see him as a top three cornerback prospect due to his slim weight, which measured 166 lb. at the NFL Combine. However, his reputation as a ball hawk helped him come off the board sooner than expected. Forbes “holds the FBS record for most career pick-sixes with six,” per Charean Williams.

Forbes played for three seasons at Mississippi State before entering the 2023 draft. He had a phenomenal 2022 season, which earned his First team All-SEC and consensus All-American. His 2022 campaign was highlighted by Forbes notching six interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He had 14 total interceptions and 20 passes defended in his college career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Commanders defense finished with the fifth fewest interceptions in 2022, only picking off opposing quarterbacks nine times. The Forbes' pick should help make an immediate difference for creating turnovers and interceptions.

Josh Harris takes over the team after previous owner Dan Snyder's tumultuous 23 year tenure, a period in which the Commanders saw very little postseason and no Super Bowl success despite having one of the most historic NFL franchises. Snyder also oversaw one of the most toxic ownerships in professional sports, including frequent workplace harassment and sexual misconduct.