The Dallas Cowboys' season continues to unravel, as they've fallen to 3-6 through nine games following their latest setback against the rival Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium this past Sunday.

Frustration within the team was palpable, especially after owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave a sarcastic response to legitimate concerns about the blinding sunlight in his stadium, which cost the Cowboys what appeared to be a sure touchdown.

The receiver in question, CeeDee Lamb, was targeted ten times against the Eagles by quarterback Cooper Rush, but he only amassed 21 receiving yards. Rush is now the starter for the Cowboys following the season-ending injury to starter Dak Prescott.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the in-state rival Houston Texans, Lamb is assuring fans he's ready to put in the work necessary to correct those numbers and establish a rhythm with Rush, via DallasCowboys.com.

“The work is going to get done,” said Lamb. “And, with me, I take full responsibility in getting in sync with him. We're going to ride this thing out through the rest of the season, so I have the most confidence in him. I don't care what happened last week, and last week is last week.”

Lamb also stated that he feels bad about what happened to Prescott, who elected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured hamstring.