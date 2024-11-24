The Dallas Cowboys have not had a great 2024 season. Dallas came into Week 12 with a record of 3-7 and their regular season feels over after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. That didn't stop the Cowboys from putting the hurt on the Commanders to secure a huge Week 12 victory. Dallas won 34-26 in a crucial game for the morale of the floundering franchise.

One fourth-quarter play effectively sealed the game for Dallas. Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin put a fork in the Commanders with an impressive 99-yard kick return touchdown.

Turpin initially bobbled the kick and had to pick it up at the one-yard line. He then put on a filthy spin move and shot through the Commanders' special teams unit. Before long, it was clear that nobody was going to catch him.

Turpin finished the game with four kick returns for 179 yards and a touchdown, most of which came on the one play. He also had one punt return for negative two yards and an eight-yard reception.

While this was the score that ended up sealing the game, it has competition for being the most exciting play of the fourth quarter.

Commanders almost pull off epic comeback against Cowboys in wild fourth quarter

The fourth quarter was incredibly exciting in this game. The majority (41) of the game's 60 points were scored in the fourth quarter, including 24 points from the Cowboys.

This game was close from wire to wire. Both teams were tied 3-3 at halftime and went blow for blow in the second half.

Washington had a chance to tie the game with seconds left on the clock. Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on a miraculous touchdown that made a comeback feel very possible. Unfortunately, there was trouble with the snap on the extra point attempt, causing it to miss wide left.

Shortly afterwards, the Commanders attempted an onside kick. That kick was recovered by the Cowboys and returned for a touchdown by Juanyeh Thomas.

The Cowboys now have a record of 4-7 heading into the back stretch of the 2024 season. They delivered a crucial loss to the Commanders, who now fall to 7-5.