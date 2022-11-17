Published November 17, 2022

By Charles Herrmann

The Washington Commanders have been no strangers to controversy in the last few years. Owner Daniel Snyder has been wrapped up in controversy ranging from sexual misconduct to financial improprieties, in addition to the existence of an alleged “hit list” with dirt on other owners. On Thursday, another item was added to the list of Commanders’ problems. According to Ari Meirov, DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a second lawsuit against the Commanders, alleging the implementation of a decades-long scheme to cheat ticket holders out of their deposits for season tickets. The lawsuit claims they still held nearly $200,000 in unreturned deposits to season ticket holders as of March.

This, in addition to myriad other controversies, are chief among the motivations behind Daniel Snyder exploring the sale of the NFL franchise he has owned since 1999, potentially to the rumored group of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rap mogul Jay-Z teaming up for a bid. Whatever comes from the multiple lawsuits against the Commanders will undoubtedly be worth keeping an eye on, though it is a shame that the improprieties of the front office and ownership cast shadows over the team’s performance.

On the field, the NFC East team has performed admirably with quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center, including Monday’s surprising upset of the formerly undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now sitting at .500 on the year, the Commanders will look to make a run at a postseason berth. Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday that Heinicke would again be the starting quarterback in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans instead of Carson Wentz, who has been sidelined with injuries for multiple weeks.