Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued multiple soundbites that he surely would like to have back, but his latest NSFW plea to his team needed to be said ahead of a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

“We don't want any bulls**t,” he said, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “Rivera says the Ravens are a great test, one of the best franchises in the NFL and he wants his players to get great work ‘competing against a very good football team.'”

Baltimore is a well-run organization that is perennially in playoff contention. The upcoming practice sessions and preseason battle with this team should be a good barometer of Washington's capabilities. Rivera is not going to tolerate sloppy football or a lack of heart. The Commanders reside in what has quickly become one of the deepest divisions in the NFL and will have to outwork other more talented teams.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The two-time Coach of the Year's firm stance comes almost a week after he questionably admitted that players were complaining about the intensity of assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Rivera later expressed regret for his comments. Perhaps, this no-nonsense approach can help remove any tension that may have resulted from the eventful press conference.

The Commanders have long been a franchise who could stand to benefit from buttoning things up a bit. A chaoitc and unprofessional atmosphere plagued this franchise during the later years of the Dan Snyder era. Regardless of the team's record this season, the new Josh Harris regime must exude an immediate air of competency.

The hard-nosed Ravens figure to bring the best out of the Commanders this week. Ron Rivera demands it.