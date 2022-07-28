Commanders receive embarrassing lack of fan support at 2022 training camp

With NFL training camps officially underway, fans have been flocking to practice facilities in order to catch a glimpse of their team in the offseason. It seems fans in Washington D.C. never got the message, as the Commanders had a shocking lack of fan presence at the second day of training camp. Via Nicki Jhabvala, there were practically no Commanders fans in attendance for Thursday’s open practice, with the supporters section looking like something of a ghost town.

The fan turnout for day 2 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/1gbYxOgnMA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2022

Most teams had massive crowds of fans showing up to support their team, but it seems Commanders fans aren’t quite as keen on the 2022 NFL season as some other fan bases. While Russell Wilson was seen signing autographs for a massive line of fans, the situation in the nation’s capital seems rather bleak.

Hopefully, more heads show up as training camp gets underway. The giant puddle in one of the photos provided suggests that weather may have played a role in the lack of attendance from fans.

Regardless, it’s a tough look for the team right on the heels of their official rebrand. After dropping the Washington Football Team name and entering the Commanders era, fan support will be critical going forwards, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s too much optimism surrounding the team.

After rebranding, trading for Carson Wentz, and signing Terry McLaurin to a huge new deal, the Commanders were hoping they’d done enough to build some semblance of interest from the fan base. Early results suggest that isn’t the case, but there’s plenty of time for Commanders fans to come out and show some support as camp continues.