Commanders’ final Carson Wentz injury decision ahead of Colts, Eagles revenge games

The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter. Schefter pointed out that Wentz’s injured reserve placement means he will miss revenge games against his former teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

It was already known that Carson Wentz was set to miss 4-6 weeks of action. But nothing became official until Washington placed him on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke will replace Wentz as QB1 for the Commanders.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera explained why Heinicke is replacing Carson Wentz and not Sam Howell.

“The focus is Taylor (Heinicke), it’s still early in the year…Don’t want to put Sam (Howell) in a situation like that this early in his career…Sam is still learning.”

Howell has a chance to become the Commanders’ quarterback of the future. He features a fairly high-ceiling but is still developing. Heinicke has NFL experience and has led teams in the past. Although Washington isn’t expected to be a playoff team in 2022, Heinicke will give them a better chance of winning for the time being amid Carson Wentz’s absence.

Wentz likely had the Colts and Eagles matchups circled on his calendar. Players tend to feel extra motivated when playing against their former teams. He spent the first five years of his career in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Carson Wentz then took over QB duties for the Colts last year. He was dealt to Washington this past summer after just one season in Indianapolis.

The Commanders will look to upset both the Colts and Eagles in honor of Wentz.