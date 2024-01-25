After beefing over a decade ago, Common ends up defending Drake this time

In a surprising twist, Common has emerged as a defender of Drake amid Yasiin Bey's (Mos Def) recent critique of the Canadian rapper's music. Hot 97's Ebro, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg delved into Yasiin Bey's viral commentary, where he suggested that Drake's music was crafted for department stores and shopping malls, per TMZ. Common, known for his influential role in the hip-hop scene, expressed a differing opinion during the discussion.

Referencing his own track “Used to Love Her,” Common reflected on the era when hip-hop began transitioning into a more corporate realm. However, he acknowledged that artists today have the freedom to explore various facets of their craft. In Common's view, Drake, despite his widespread popularity in mainstream music, still roots himself in hip-hop.

Common lauded Drake as an “incredible songwriter” and an “incredible artist,” emphasizing that Drake's impact extends beyond fleeting chart success. The Chicago rap veteran recognized Drake's ability to touch different aspects of culture and applauded his consistent talent.

This endorsement from Common is notable considering the history between him and Drake. More than a decade ago, the two artists engaged in a publicized beef, resulting in Drake's memorable verse on “Stay Schemin” with French Montana, where he famously declared, “You wasn't with me shooting in the gym!”

While Common acknowledged Yasiin Bey's genius and artistic prowess, he also pointed out that Yasiin, being a warrior, is not one to hold back his opinions. Common's unexpected defense of Drizzy adds a new layer to the ongoing conversation about the diverse nature of hip-hop and the impact of artists like Drake on the genre's evolution.