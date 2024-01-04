A number of NBA players are restricted from being traded until Jan. 15. Who are those players, why can't they be traded, and who will likely be traded after they become trade-eligible?

The NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 8, but rumors and trade buzz have already started to pick up, and it seems like only a matter of time until a big (or small) move is made. While the deadline isn't until early February, the vast majority of the league is eligible to be traded now. That isn't the case for everyone, though, and in this article, we will explain who isn't eligible to be traded and when they will become trade-eligible.

Jan. 15 trade restriction

On Dec. 15, 2023, a grand total of 81 NBA players became trade-eligible. These were players who signed new contracts with teams during the offseason. A full list of these players who are now eligible to be traded can be found here, but these weren't the only players who had trade restrictions.

A smaller group of NBA players can't be traded until a month after the “newly signed trade restriction” players become trade-eligible, and that date obviously lands on Jan. 15, 2024. Players that meet this criteria both re-signed with their previous team and also got a raise of over 20%. Additionally, these players' salaries have to be greater than the league minimum and had to be signed using bird or early bird rights. Their team must also be over the salary cap. This date is important as it is the final big trade restriction prior to the trade deadline.

There are significantly fewer players that become trade-eligible on Jan. 15 in comparison to Dec. 15, but there are bigger and better players who become trade-eligible this go around. Many of these players are unlikely to be traded because their respective teams invested heavily into them in the not so distant past, so clearly their teams view them as a part of their plans. However, this is the NBA. The NBA is a business, and players are traded more frequently and in less than expected scenarios than ever before. That makes it fully possible that one or more players with a “Jan. 15 trade restriction” will be traded when they become eligible to be moved. In fact, one player on this list has already been involved in trade talks, but we will get more into that later. Below, we have provided a complete list of all 17 players who are trade-eligible on Jan. 15.

NBA players eligible to be traded starting on Jan. 15

Brooklyn Nets:

Cameron Johnson

Charlotte Hornets:

Miles Bridges

P.J. Washington

Chicago Bulls:

Ayo Dosunmu

Coby White

Los Angeles Lakers:

Rui Hachimura

Austin Reaves

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez

New Orleans Pelicans:

Herbert Jones

Orlando Magic:

Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers:

Paul Reed

Portland Trail Blazers:

Jerami Grant

Matisse Thybulle

Sacramento Kings:

Trey Lyles

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones

Toronto Raptors:

Jakob Poeltl

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma

Takeaways from the Jan. 15 date

Every player who becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15 is a legitimate rotation-caliber player. While that means some of these teams may not want to move on from their players, it also means these players will be highly coveted by other teams.

Kyle Kuzma is the best example of this. He is an above-average starter in the NBA, and he has already heard his name involved in trade rumors. The Wizards are bad, and the team seems destined for a full-blown rebuild. A likely scenario for the Wizards is one that sees them ship out their veteran players for future assets like draft capital and young/cheap players. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Wizards are going to seek multiple first-round picks for Kuzma. That may seem like a lot, but that is the going rate for a player of Kuzma's caliber. The power forward has taken his game to new heights this season, although it hasn't resulted in winning for his team. Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Kyle Kuzma is expected to be made available by the Washington Wizards for multiple first-round picks, league sources told @ClutchPoints. More details on the NBA trade market in today's story: https://t.co/wEyrpnnlbJ — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 2, 2024

While Kuzma is the first to officially be involved in trade reports of the players who become trade-eligible on Jan. 15, he isn't the only one who seems like a potential trade target. The Raptors already made the biggest trade of the season when they traded O.G. Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly. Anunoby had been in trade rumors for years, so it seems less likely that the team will want to move on from Jakob Poeltl. However, the team is clearly willing to switch things up, and it is possible that Poeltl – who becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15 – will also find himself on the trade block. This will especially be true if the team further blows things up and trades Pascal Siakam, one of the best players that is reportedly on the trade block.

Jerami Grant is another player that has had his name in trade rumors in the past. He is the Trail Blazers' best player and, therefore, their best asset if they decide to further their rebuild that started when Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks.

Additionally, the Bulls are a team that seems destined to make a move before the trade deadline. Zach LaVine is the name that people have talked about as a player to target on the Bulls, and if he is moved, then there are probably other players who can be acquired from Chicago's roster. Both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White could probably be acquired for relatively cheap. Dosunmu brings defense, while White brings offense.

Miles Bridges, Paul Reed, and Matisse Thybulle are the three players on this list who can veto a trade. Reed and Thybulle can veto trades because they had offer sheets that were matched in the offseason.

The rest of the players who become trade-eligible on Jan. 15 seem unlikely to be moved. Tre Jones is the only true point guard on a Spurs team that has struggled with playmaking all season. The Lakers will always be buyers and not sellers with LeBron James on the roster, and Brook Lopez is a vital part of the Bucks' championship hopes. However, this is the NBA, and you can never truly predict what will happen in the trade market.