Guatemala and Jamaica lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Guatemala-Jamaica prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Considered the most unlikely group winners in Group D, Guatemala secured two wins and two clean sheets to get into the knockouts. The Guatemalans hope to build on their success starting from their League B Group D run in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Jamaica finished second in League A Group A of the Nations League and got the same placement in Group A of this tourney. The Reggae Boyz survived a tough group that includes USA, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Kitts and Nevis and hopes to make this run.

Here are the Guatemala-Jamaica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Guatemala-Jamaica Odds

Guatemala: +440

Jamaica: -155

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -174

How to Watch Guatemala vs. Jamaica

TV: TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univison NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, TUDN App, TUDN.com,

Time: ET/PT

Why Guatemala Can Beat Jamaica

Guatemala last won the CONCACAF Championship in 1967, while their latest continental success was the Copa Centroamericana when they were crowned champions in 2001.

Luis Fernando Tena's team was on the brink of elimination from the Gold Cup in the final round of group matches. However, they staged an impressive comeback to keep their tournament hopes alive.

The Maize Boys secured narrow victories over Guadeloupe and Cuba and played to a goalless draw against favored Canada in Group D. It was a commendable achievement to edge out Canada for first place. They finished at the top of the standings, benefiting from Canada's dropped points against Guadeloupe.

Guatemala only made it to the knockout stage by the skin of its teeth. If not for the weaker teams in their group, they would have been eliminated in the first round. Additionally, they have had a poor head-to-head record against Jamaica over the years. Regardless, Guatemala won its recent match-up against Jamaica in 2012, where they won 2-1 in the CONCACAF Group in the fifth round.

In Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin, Guatemala has a striker that can hurt Jamaica if given the chance. Rubin has scored twice at the Gold Cup so far and could help boost the scoreline in this fixture, which looks likely to contain a few goals. Guatemalans who play outside the nation, like Darwin Lom, Aaron Herrera, Gerardo Gordillo, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are also expected to make an impact on the offense.

Why Jamaica Can Beat Guatemala

Jamaica had an impressive start to the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, holding co-hosts the United States to a 1-1 draw in a game they could have easily won. The Reggae Boyz followed it up with convincing victories against Trinidad & Tobago (4-1) and Saint Kitts & Nevis (5-0), scoring a total of nine goals and conceding only one. However, they finished second in the group as the United States defeated both of those opponents 6-0.

Although unfortunate to finish second in their group, Jamaica benefits from facing the weakest group winner in the quarterfinals. The Reggae Boyz have performed well and are favored to secure a spot in the semifinals by defeating Guatemala in Cincinnati on Sunday. With the addition of Premier League talent, Jamaica has high hopes of achieving its first-ever CONCACAF Gold Cup success. They are likely to prove too strong for surprising Guatemala in the first quarterfinal on Sunday.

The Jamaicans hold a good grip against Guatemala in head-to-head records. In 18 matches played, they won 10 times and drew four times. They blasted 30 goals in those games and gave up just 19, hoisting a +11 goal differential. With Jamaica's offense shown to be explosive, they are expected to pound upon their CONCACAF fellows. In five games played since June, Jamaica has put up 12 goals.

With a squad that includes regulars from the Premier League and English Football League, such as Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Demarai Gray, Jamaica has been a formidable force. Aside from their Premier League star, Jamaica also has on its roster the likes of Kaheem Parris, Shamar Nicholson, Cory Burke, Kevon Lambert, and Dujuan Richards. Guatemala is expected to experience the same challenge faced by other teams when playing against Jamaica.

Final Guatemala-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

Guatemala can put up a fight and make a challenge against Jamaica. However, the difference in talent on paper and on the pitch between Los Chapines and the Reggae Boyz will be shown by the latter.

Final Guatemala-Jamaica Prediction & Pick: Jamaica (-155), Over 2.5 goals (+124)