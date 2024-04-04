In a recent exchange that sent questions through the sports world, former UFC sensation Conor McGregor found himself at the center of a fiery disagreement with podcast host and commentator Joe Rogan, reported by Marca. McGregor's comments about the challenges of transitioning from the octagon to the big screen sparked a colorful and candid response from Rogan, known for his blunt and unfiltered commentary.
Conor McGregor's dive into acting
McGregor, renowned for his dominance in the UFC arena, decided to test his skills in the world of acting with his debut in the reboot of “Road House,” alongside Hollywood heavyweight Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor, who took a step back from mixed martial arts following an injury in 2021, openly shared his struggles with the demands of acting. He revealed the daunting nature of his schedule, with grueling 18-hour workdays and the physical demands of performing his own stunts. McGregor's candid admission shed light on the unexpected complexities of the acting profession, surprising even the seasoned fighter.
“It's just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for,” McGregor confessed in an interview with JOE, offering a glimpse into the challenges he encountered while navigating the world of acting.
Joe Rogan's fiery response
Joe Rogan, renowned for his candid and outspoken nature, wasted no time in delivering a scathing response to McGregor's remarks. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, Rogan vehemently disagreed with McGregor's comparison between acting and fighting in the UFC, particularly citing McGregor's own experiences in the octagon.
“Act in Road House or fight Khabib again? Shut the f*** up, that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk,” Rogan exclaimed, dismissing McGregor's claim that acting was more demanding than competing in the UFC.
Rogan emphasized McGregor's harrowing battles inside the octagon, particularly highlighting his intense rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the physical toll of McGregor's career-threatening leg injury suffered during his last fight against Dustin Poirier. By drawing attention to McGregor's own experiences, Rogan underscored the rigorous nature of UFC competition compared to the challenges of acting.
Conor McGregor's UFC comeback on the horizon
Despite the heated exchange with Rogan, McGregor's focus appears to be turning back to the UFC. Discussions with UFC president Dana White indicate that McGregor is eyeing a return to the octagon, with a potential matchup against Michael Chandler on the horizon. McGregor's last fight in July 2021 ended abruptly due to a leg injury, but he seems determined to reclaim his spot in the world of mixed martial arts.
“With a few fights left on my contract, hopefully this year we can do this,” McGregor shared recently, hinting at a potential comeback in the summer of 2024. As speculation swirls around McGregor's return, fans eagerly anticipate his next move in the world of combat sports. while McGregor's venture into acting sparked controversy and ignited a fiery exchange with Rogan, his focus remains on making a triumphant return to the UFC arena. McGregor's journey promises to deliver more excitement and surprises for fans around the globe.