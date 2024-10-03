ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 307: Alex Perera vs. Khalil Rountree kicks off the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Court McGee and Tim Means. McGee comes into this fight at UFC 307 on the heels of three straight losses meanwhile, Means has four out of his last five fights as he’s looking to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our McGee-Means prediction and pick.

Court McGee (21-13) is searching for his first win since his 2022 win against Ramiz Brahimaj. He has hit a rough patch in his career at 39 years old where he has lost three consecutive fights with two of those losses coming by knockout. McGee will be looking to get back on track when he steps inside the Octagon to take on aging veteran Tim Means this weekend at UFC 307.

Tim Means (33-16-1) is much like his counterpart who he needs a big win on Saturday to keep his UFC hopes alive. He is just 1-3 over his last three fights and is coming off a knockout loss to Uros Medic back in April. Now, Means will be looking to get a statement when he heads to Salt Lake City to take on Court McGee to kick off this PPV event.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Court McGee-Tim Means Odds

Court McGee: +160

Tim Means: -192

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +154

Why Court McGee Will Win

Court McGee, the seasoned UFC veteran, is poised to deliver a dominant performance against Tim Means at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. McGee’s combination of experience, grappling prowess, and striking accuracy make him a formidable opponent for Means.

McGee’s wrestling pedigree is a significant advantage. His ability to control the fight on the ground will be a major factor in his victory. Means, while a capable striker, has struggled against opponents with strong grappling skills. McGee’s superior takedowns and ground control will neutralize Means’ striking and tire him out.

In addition to his grappling, McGee’s striking has improved significantly over the years. His punches are powerful and accurate, and he has developed a solid kickboxing game. While Means is a dangerous striker himself, McGee’s experience and versatility will give him the edge in exchanges. Ultimately, McGee’s combination of experience, grappling, and striking will be too much for Means to handle. Expect McGee to dominate the fight, controlling the pace and wearing down Means before securing a victory, likely via submission or decision.

Why Tim Means Will Win

Tim Means, known for his aggressive striking style, is primed to outlast Court McGee at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. Means’ superior striking accuracy and power will be the deciding factor in this matchup.

McGee, while a skilled grappler, has shown vulnerabilities in his striking. Means’ ability to land clean punches and kicks will be a major challenge for McGee. The veteran’s timing and precision will allow him to capitalize on McGee’s defensive lapses and inflict significant damage.

Moreover, Means’ durability and conditioning will be crucial in this fight. McGee, while a tough competitor, has shown signs of fatigue in the later rounds of his fights. Means’ relentless pace and ability to maintain a high output will test McGee’s stamina and potentially force him to make mistakes. Means’ superior striking skills, durability, and conditioning give him a significant advantage over McGee. Expect Means to dominate the fight with his striking, overwhelming McGee and securing a victory, likely via knockout or decision.

Final Court McGee-Tim Means Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap to kick off this UFC 307 PPV event with two longtime UFC veterans. Both McGee and Means have had their fair share of rough times in recent fights given their age and tenure within the UFC however, they still bring it each and every time they step foot inside the Octagon and this weekend will be no different.

McGee’s grappling pressure will be his biggest advantage in this fight meanwhile, Means length and power on the feet is going to be his path to victory during this weekend’s matchup. We can expect a back-and-forth affair between these two aging veterans which should make for a closely contested matchup throughout.

Ultimately, McGee is going to be the one pressing forward looking to take this fight to the mat but as he presses forward he going to be met with a ton of straight punches, kicks, and knees from Means which will stop him in his path and as McGee starts to slow down after round one Means strikes will take a much bigger toll eventually getting McGee out of there before the final bell.

Final Court McGee-Tim Means Prediction & Pick: Tim Means (-192), Under 2.5 Rounds (+154)