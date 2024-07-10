As fans and pundits wait for NFL training camps to open, lists, rankings and hot takes are sure to fill both the airwaves and social media. While commonplace in NFL media, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took offense to his ranking in one of the more recent lists.

Parsons was ranked as the No. 3 overall edge rusher in an article by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The voting process consisted of over 80 voters that featured league executives, coaches and scouts. While at least one voter had him at No. 1, another had him as low as No. 7. No matter who was involved in the voting, Parsons wasn't impressed with their assessment of his game and his ‘167 double teams.'

“There's no way it was 167 double teams !” Parsons wrote on X. “Mf can't fwm man! It's up this year on mommas! 2 weeks!”

“Most double teamed player but I have best pass rush percentage and most pressures! Saying production low something not adding up,” Parsons continued, including a lion emoji with his tweet.

The pass rusher was actually getting praise for recording 14 sacks despite facing a league-high in double teams. Still, Parsons believes he should've gotten more credit. The one area those voters did give Parsons some flack for was his work in the run game.

“Unreal athleticism for the position – twitch, speed and bend is phenomenal,” an NFL coordinator said. “His issues are really more in the run game than anything else. When he has to take on heavy stuff, that's where you feel the lack of size a bit.”

Micah Parsons seems dedicated to honing his craft and improving his run game ability on top of his already explosive pass rush prowess. While his focus will be on getting the Cowboys to the Super Bowl, he won't hate shutting the doubters up in the process.

If he wants to get to No. 1 on the list, at least in the voter's eyes, he'll need to put together a season better than this year's top two pass rushers – Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt.

Micah Parsons becomes leader of Cowboys defense

Micah Parsons has been a Pro Bowler every year he has been in the league. He's a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Pro. But after missing out on a First-Team All-Pro season in 2023, Parsons is looking to get back into the upper echelon.

That's not to say his 2023 campaign took him out of his. His 14 sacks were a new career-high. He registered 64 tackles – 18 for a loss – 33 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Parsons still got his Pro Bowl nomination.

But moreso than any list or ranking, Parsons will need to take on an even bigger role as Dallas prepares for the 2024 campaign. With Dan Quinn now the Washington Commanders head coach, Mike Zimmer has replaced him as defensive coordinator. Zimmer has years of coaching experience both as a coordinator and a lead man. But this will be his first year under the Cowboys' current regime.

As Zimmer works to build his system, Parsons will function as a key focal point and a player to strategize around. In turn, Parsons will be looked at to help build the culture under Zimmer and buy into the system. With so much playoff disappointment, the Cowboys need to re-focus their strategy and get back to winning key football games. Whatever the strategy may be, everyone must trust in it and operate to their best ability.

If Dallas can achieve that goal, Micah Parsons will be at the center of the team's growth. A long playoff run would certainly up Parsons' standing on more than just one list. Parsons would revel in the opportunity to say, ‘I told you so.'