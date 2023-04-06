Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Dalton Schultz leaving for the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys are now in desperate need of some firepower at the tight end position. As the Cowboys look to fill their tight end hole, Dallas is looking towards Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Cowboys hosted Cameron Latu for a pre-NFL Draft, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Latu also met with the San Francisco 49ers.

Latu spent five years at Alabama, appearing in 28 total games. The tight end caught 56 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. Latu won a National Championship with the Crimson Tide in 2020. His 12 receiving touchdowns are the most by a tight end in Alabama history.

Alongside his touchdowns, Latu averaged 14.1 yards per reception. He has appeared in at least 11 games the past two seasons, showing his durability. Latu’s experience at Alabama and pass-catching ability will certainly attract some NFL teams.

The Cowboys are one of those teams. With Schultz signing with the Texans, Dallas has Jake Ferguson as their top tight end. Ferguson was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2022. However, he has just 19 total catches in his NFL career.

Dallas is exploring the 2023 NFL Draft for some additional help in the tight end department. Cameron Latu is a player who has caught the team’s eye. Latu had a knack for finding the end zone while at Alabama. His scoring potential would help replace Schultz.

As the Cowboys go through their NFL Draft, they’ll be looking to fill as many holes as possible. With tight end potentially the biggest, Latu has found himself squarely on Dallas’ radar.