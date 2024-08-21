The all-in Dallas Cowboys preseason, as coined by their owner Jerry Jones, is drawing to a close. Many of the perceived issues when Jones made that statement, like extending CeeDee Lamb, have yet to be resolved. Chris Canty, a former Cowboys player turned sports radio host and media personality, took to ESPN’s This is Football to air his grievances for his old boss and franchise .

“Some of the things that we get from ownership are counter to creating the type of culture that it takes in order to get the best out of your people when your best is required. And that’s the most maddening thing about it because there is no shortage of talent.”

Last we heard from Jones, there was more vague media talk and little to assuage what the fans feel are valid concerns.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk. The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things. We’re operating under the existing contract really well. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of ten, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those.”

Why Jerry Jones is wrong not to extend Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb’s contract

What Jones says is technically true; however, football teams and their players don’t exist in vacuums. Job security and feeling as though your superiors believe in their players are also a part of the equation. After years of dedicated service from Lamb and Prescott to the Cowboys, Jones passes the buck to wave away contract extensions. Yet Jones presses on, and Canty's frustrations grow.

“I just don’t understand why Jerry Jones doesn’t get that he undermines his team's high-end success at every turn when he does these press conferences, impromptu press conferences at times, post-game, after the coaches speak, saying something counter to them. Doing local hits on the radio station in Dallas every single week throughout the season. Allowing your head coach and your quarterback to go into the season as lame ducks.”

So rather than provide some security to his players via the vote of confidence that comes with a new contract, even to his head coach Mike McCarthy , Jones prefers to leave their futures in the balance. Sure, Micah Parsons got his fifth-year option picked up , but that’s the bare minimum, as Canty pointed out how the current situation hurts Dallas.

“Who does that around the National Football League? I'll answer that question for you, nobody. Because they recognize that those two individuals (Prescott and Lamb) are key to the leadership of your organization. Yet it feels like any time somebody could potentially rise up and lead the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones can’t wait to jettison him and get him out of the franchise.”

As distractions mount, Jones remains on track to offer no quarter to his superstars in resolving their contract situations.