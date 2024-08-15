The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice. Unfortunately, things went south as Cowboys defensive lineman Albert Huggins shoved a Rams staffer to the ground, igniting a minor scuffle between the two teams.

On Thursday, Huggins issued an apology after the incident, as Mike McCarthy mentioned (h/t Todd Archer of ESPN).

“Obviously, his behavior is unacceptable,” McCarthy said. “It's something that's been addressed. He has apologized and I'm comfortable with his apology…When it did happen, we removed him from practice…I just want to make sure that behavior is unaccepted. Emotional discipline in that moment, that's not. what we're about. And he clearly understands that.”

McCarthy added that he also called Rams head coach Sean McVay to apologize for the way things unraveled.

“I had a chance to talk to Mike Zimmer and Sean McVay…I called Sean again. His response to me was, ‘You'd have been proud the way your coaches reacted.'”

It was not a good look, but McCarthy and Huggins have apologized for the incident during practice.

Cowboys-Rams practice scuffle was minor

During the NFL preseason, we have seen a couple of instances of joint practices getting out of hand. This includes a $200,000 fine from the NFL for a fight between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants during practice.

But, after Huggins shoved the Rams staff member to the ground, the LA players made their feelings known. Thankfully, it didn't get too out of hand as both teams put things to the side and finished practice.

However, it was not a good look for Huggins, and McCarthy's comments show remorse for the incident.

The Cowboys and Rams do not face each other during the season, so it remains to be seen how the feelings are between the two teams. Nonetheless, Albert Huggins has apologized has apologized for the incident.