The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to get a much-needed win at home on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, but they weren't able to get it done. They were in the game for a while and at the end of the first half, they had a chance to make it a 17-13 game as Brandon Aubrey came in to attempt a 40-yard field goal. He had never missed at home since joining the Cowboys, but he slipped as he kicked the ball and it hit off the post. No good.

After Brandon Aubrey missed his first ever kick as a Cowboy, the Texans took a 17-10 lead into the locker room. However, Aubrey later had a chance to redeem himself as he attempted a 64-yard field goal, and he absolutely drilled it. It was one of the best kicks of the season… but it didn't count. There was a penalty on the play, and at the time, it actually benefited the Cowboys.

The points came off the board, but Dallas got a first down and their drive was alive. At this point, they were down 20-10, so the field goal from Aubrey would've been a big one as it made it a one-score game. However, the penalty gave the drive new life, and the Cowboys continued to march the ball down the field.

Not a lot of good things have happened to the Cowboys this season, and this drive was a perfect example. They ended up going for it on a fourth and two, and they were stopped. They could've had the three points on the first field goal from Brandon Aubrey, or they could've attempted a chip shot on fourth and two. Instead, it remained a two possession game.

The Cowboys once again went on to get blown out in front of their home crowd as the Texans cruised to the MNF victory. Dallas has had some ugly losses at home this season, and this is the latest. Houston won 34-10.

Dallas is now 3-7 after the loss and they would need quite the miracle to turn this season around. They will look to bounce back next weekend as they will be hitting the road to take on the Washington Commanders. The two teams will kick off at 1:00 ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Commanders are favored by 9.5 points.