There was plenty for the Dallas Cowboys to be frustrated about after losing 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday. However, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb let his emotions get the best of him.

Lamb, though, took responsibility, via Dallas News' Calvin Watkins.

“Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part honestly, and nor did my body language nor attitude, approaching the situation help the situation or the outcome of the game,” Lamb said.

Lamb was visibly frustrated, blew up at quarterback Dak Prescott, and didn't speak to the media after the contest. The 25-year-old finished with four catches and 67 yards but lost a crucial fumble in the red zone with Dallas down 14-3 in the second quarter.

Lamb said his actions didn't truly represent his character, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I know that’s not the player I am. I know that’s not the teammate I am. … It was a bad game on my end,” Lamb continued. “I fully take accountability in that…I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

Should Cowboys fans believe Lamb?

CeeDee Lamb has redeemed himself on the Cowboys before

Lamb knows how to step up in the wake of a mistake. Last year, the Oklahoma alum made headlines for standing away from his teammates at the end of a loss, only to have an All-Pro season and lead the NFL with 135 receptions.

Lamb remembers that story, via DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker.

“I plan on doing it again,” Lamb said.

Now, at 1-2, Dallas could use another monster Lamb year. The loss of tailback Tony Pollard in free agency hurt the team's run game, as it's now averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Additionally, the team ranks just 28th in total defense thus far. It's safe to say that Prescott and Lamb will be leaned on more than ever before.

Luckily for the Cowboys, though, the two are on the same page.

“We understand the urgency, and that's between us,” Lamb said about Prescott. “We talk about it every day, every night and, if anything, our relationship has gotten stronger. Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end, and we know we're all we got.”

Lamb and company's first chance to rebound comes against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4.