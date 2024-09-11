The Dallas Cowboys solved their contract situations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb by simply paying their star players the money they deserve. Prescott's deal didn’t come to fruition until the day of their season opener but the ‘Boys still managed to defeat the Cleveland Browns with ease, 33-17.

Prescott only threw for 179 yards and one touchdown but the Cowboys took care of the ball and scored 20 unanswered points in the first half after Cleveland managed a field goal. Dallas' defense forced three-and-outs with regularity and the offense did plenty to put the game away well before the final whistle.

Seeing the franchise quarterback get paid benefited the Cowboys' energy heading into the game. Lamb denied that the new deal gave the team significantly extra energy because they were already operating under the assumption that it would eventually get done, according to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. Still, it was good for a little boost.

“I wouldn't say that,” Lamb said, via CBS Sports. “We were already flying in with the…I want to say ‘intent,' that he was gonna be our quarterback and that the deal was gonna get done. But that kinda just propelled us to new heights, if you will. Shoutout Dak, he's definitely deserved of the contract. Just able to put all that behind us and actually go play ball.”

Cowboys rallying behind Dak Prescott after contract extension

There were a lot of concerns about Prescott's future with the Cowboys after it took so long to get a new deal done. Now that he's signed to the richest contract in NFL history, Dallas has its quarterback (and lead wide receiver) situation taken care of for a while.

Dallas has its sights set on the Super Bowl again, though a deep playoff run has to be seen to be believed at this point. Still, Prescott is playing at a high level with stars all around him on the roster. With elite players like Lamb and Micah Parsons, the ‘Boys will have a good shot at repeating as NFC East champions.

The Cowboys now have a two-game homestand coming up, starting with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.