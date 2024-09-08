In an interview with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show, NBA phenom Kevin Durant touched on a wide range of subjects, including his fandom of the Washington Commanders and disdain for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans. Growing up in the Washington, DC area, Durant pointed out how many people he knew growing up rooted for the Cowboys and weren't loyal to the DC area sports teams. Despite all that animosity, including using the word ‘hate' to describe the team, Durant believes Dak Prescott is the leading candidate to win NFL MVP.

“It's easy to say Lamar and Patty (Mahomes). Jalen Hurts. But I'm gonna go with, I can't say that cause I hate the Cowboys. I was going to say Dak Prescott.” Durant paused flustered.

Adams was surprised, “You were gonna do what? You were going to give Dak the MVP?”

“Cause the Cowboys play well in the regular season. For the last four years, I think. Three or four seasons,” Durant continued.

In his last three healthy seasons (2019, 2021 and 2023), Prescott passed for at least 4,449 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was derailed with injuries in 2020 (compound ankle fracture) and 2022 (thumb) and only played 17 games combined in those seasons.

But stats and winning regular-season games haven't been the problem for the Cowboys. It's the persistent postseason struggles that continue to undermine the team, Prescott and, by extension, Jerry Jones.

Dak Prescott could win NFL MVP and still end up not playing for the Cowboys in 2025

Although the media has discussed Dak Prescott's lack of contract extension all summer long, they still don't address the elephant in the room. All the numbers don't matter without postseason success. Jerry Jones, as poorly as he's communicated his frustrations, is letting his money do the talking—or the absence of it.

Jones refuses to speak on any details of a possible deal with Prescott, via 105.3 The Fan.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Jones said . “We’re working hard, got our eye on the ball, and we’ll see what happens. I know in the meantime, Dak and our team has their eyes on beating the Browns.”

But Jones did let the cat out of the bag, if ever so slightly, when speaking to Stephen A. Smith.

“The facts are that not only have we had a great supporting cast around Dak, but we have also spent some of the money that we’ve got to spend on Dak in the future that went in on his last contracts,” Jones said. “That’s the way the cap works, and that’s usually when you have a high-price quarterback what you do. So we have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last 4 years, we’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future. Now, that’s not Dak’s problem only in that it’s the Dallas Cowboys' problem. Because that money isn’t going to be there to spend on a supporting cast.”

So it is about the money, Jones just chose to talk around the issue for most of the offseason. The speculation can end when the Cowboys travel to face the Browns for their Week 1 matchup on Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 p.m. EST.