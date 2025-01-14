The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Dallas finished the season 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. Now the Cowboys are on the hunt for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday.

Cowboys reporter Tom Cowlishaw poured cold water on the idea that Deion Sanders would be the next head coach in Dallas.

“I think no, but given that it’s Jerry Jones I’m certainly not going to rule it out,” Cowlishaw said via the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday. “There is something about the allure of doing something like that, that would appeal to him. However I just think he’s going to try to find somebody else. When you look at Deion after two years, what is his record at Colorado, about .500? Barely over it. I don’t think this team needs a motivator, and I think Deion’s stuff works better in college than it will in the NFL. I think this team needs a coach and it needs different schemes, and it needs new ideas. I’m not saying Deion couldn’t bring that, but I think Deion’s greatest strength works better on college players.”

Cowlishaw works for the Dallas Morning News and has covered the Cowboys for decades. He understands how the team operates, which is why he left the door open for Jerry Jones to make a surprising decision. Cowlishaw seems to suggest that Jones will hire a coach who has a proven record as a winner. If that's true, Sanders likely is not a top candidate for Dallas.

One more piece of the puzzle is the rumors surrounding Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders both joining the same NFL team. For that to happen in Dallas, the Cowboys would have to part ways with QB Dak Prescott. This is next to impossible, considering the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract in September.

Troy Aikman pushes back on Cowboys being a ‘coveted' head coaching job

The NFL media likes to talk a lot about the Cowboys. However, it may not be the most glamorous head coach opening in the league.

Troy Aikman set the record straight when talking about the job on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

“I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach, so this is a bit of a surprise for me today,” Aikman said. “It suggests that there's not a real plan.”

Aikman gave a skeptical answer when asked whether the Cowboys' head coaching job is “coveted” around the league. “As far as a coveted job … I don't know that's accurate,” Aikman said.

Aikman also described how Dallas presents unique challenges compared to other teams. He specifically highlighted concerns about the power dynamics within the organization. That could be unappealing to some candidates.

“You also have to empower that head coach,” Aikman concluded. “And that's been what has been missing in Dallas since Jimmy Johnson walked out the door.”

It will be fascinating to see which candidates interview for the Cowboys' head coaching job.