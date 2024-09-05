The Dallas Cowboys still have a few contracts on the team to get in order after signing CeeDee Lamb to an extension. Dak Prescott is one of those players, and it's been a standoff the entire offseason on if he'll get paid now or after this season is finished. Prescott has seemed to remain calm and cool when asked about the contract negotiations, while owner Jerry Jones doesn't have a timeline on when he will give his quarterback the money he wants.

As of now, there have been conflicting reports on when a deal with get signed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“I would not be surprised to see quarterback Dak Prescott sign a long-term extension with the Cowboys this week. When asking about this, I've been getting more optimistic responses over the past couple days than I've gotten at any other point in the past calendar year,” Fowler wrote. “While the prospect of unrestricted free agency next March certainly looks enticing, I wonder if Prescott might just decide enough is enough and that staying in Dallas for the rest of his career is his best play.”

There have also been other reports that Prescott and the Cowboys are not close on a deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding is, right now, is the two sides are not close,” Rapoport said. “The clock is ticking. Of course, he's going to practice, he's going to play this season. There's no questions there. But if a deal that would, of course, make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, highest-paid player in the NFL—if that doesn't get done by Saturday, you really have to wonder: Is a deal going to get done at all?”

Will Cowboys, Dak Prescott come to an agreement?

Dak Prescott can become a free agent after this season, and there's a chance that if a deal isn't agreed upon before then, he will test the market and possibly go to another team. The Dallas Cowboys don't seem to be in a rush to get a deal done, which could be bad for them if Prescott does decide to leave.

Prescott's next contract will most likely make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league, and there's no question that he deserves every dollar he gets. Last season, he had one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The only thing that people can say is holding Prescott back is getting the Cowboys over the postseason hump, but it hasn't been all on him. It would be good for the Cowboys to get an extension done with Prescott before the season starts so they won't have to worry about it for the rest of the year, and his price might go up if he plays well once again.