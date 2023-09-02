The Dallas Cowboys come into the 2023 season with a change in their offensive lineup. The team traded for star wide receiver Brandin Cooks to bolster their offensive weapons around QB Dak Prescott. Now, Dallas boasts a rather potent and dangerous combination for their offense. Prescott talked about the many weapons Dallas has on offense, per NFL.com .

“Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys. (We have a) few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing.”

Prescott also talked about how he plans to get the Cowboys' weapons going. The star quarterback stressed that he needs to get the ball to his players no matter what, and let the playmakers… well, make plays. That's how his life is going to be easier.

“For me, it's about getting these guys the ball,” Prescott said. “Whether it's in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best — break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We've got a handful of guys and that's going to make my job easier.”

The Cowboys have a potent core of players surrounding Dak Prescott. They already had a couple of star wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. They also have Tony Pollard in the backfield adding power to their running game. Now, they're adding another weapon in Brandin Cooks to improve their offense.

Dallas is looking to find a way to break the curse seemingly set upon them by the football gods. Despite having regular season success, the Cowboys have struggled to make it out of the second round in recent memory. Is this the year Dallas finally breaks through?