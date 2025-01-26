The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams throughout the 2024 season. Dallas finished the regular season 7-10 in large part due to multiple injuries, including a season-ender for QB Dak Prescott. Now it appears that Dallas may lose one of its important positional coaches as well.

Cowboys QBs coach Scott Tolzien is expected to move on from Dallas, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tolzien, whose contract has expired, is a talented QB whisperer. He coached Dak Prescott during his MVP runner-up season.

Prescott finished his MVP runner-up season with 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. He also boasted a completion percentage of 69.5% and a quarterback rating of 105.9.

It is easy to connect Tolzien's departure with the promotion of former OC Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Since Tolzien's contract had already expired, his departure signals that Schottenheimer is not interested in bringing Tolzien back for another season. It is also possible that Tolzien simply wants to explore new possibilities.

QB whisperers like Tolzien are always in high demand. Cowboys fans can expect him to land with another team during the offseason.

Perhaps Tolzien would have stayed in Dallas if Mike McCarthy were extended.

Where did extension talks break down between Cowboys and Mike McCarthy?

So where did things go wrong between Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shed light on the situation during a recent appearance on SportsCenter.

“If they could've found some common ground on the number of years on a deal, he would still be there,” Fowler said. “As of a couple of weeks ago [that was the perception]. They just couldn't.”

It appears that a deal could have been done between the Cowboys and McCarthy. But neither side was willing to compromise enough to get one done.

The situation in Dallas deteriorated quickly.

Just as recently as last offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was extremely confident in McCarthy as the future for the team's leadership.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach,” Jones said last January, per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach… Mike has the highest regular-season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our postseason goals.”

The Cowboys are hoping that Schottenheimer brings some consistency to the team along with a couple new ideas to get them over the hump.

It will be interesting to see if Dallas is more aggressive this offseason after not doing much of anything last year.