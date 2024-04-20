Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is speaking on the sexual assault lawsuit that has been filed against him.
“I know the truth, I'm very confident in what we filed,” he told reporters at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala (Prescott and Troy Aikman are Honorary Chairs), per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I know some things have changed in their sense and where they've filed, but that doesn't have any weighing on what we're doing and how we're going about our lawsuit.”
In March, Prescott filed a civil suit on March 11 that seeks $1 million in damages for extortion in response to a letter he and his lawyers received from his accuser in January. It requested that the 30-year-old pay $100 million for “mental anguish” in exchange for keeping the allegations private, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
Dak Prescott when asked about his lawsuit and the lawsuit a woman filed accusing him of sexual assault pic.twitter.com/ynYBamJFGF
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 19, 2024
The alleged victim, who is identified as Victoria Shores, filed a counterclaim that alleges sexual assault, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. She also filed a report with the Dallas Police Department on March 12 regarding the alleged incident, which she says occurred in a vehicle in February of 2017. Shores' attorneys have since moved the case from Dallas County to Collin County.
The civil statute of limitations for the sexual assault claim ran out, but Prescott's extortion lawsuit might have enabled Shores to take this action, according to NBC Sports reporter and former lawyer Mike Florio. There is now a chance that a civil trial occurs.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott could face a lengthy legal fight
Dak Prescott seems willing to go that route if need be, based on his proactive decision to sue his accuser. Both sides will see what police determine in their respective investigations.
This legal situation comes during an offseason that has been flooded with questions about the three-time Pro Bowler's long-term future with the Cowboys. He has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent. The expectation is that Prescott will remain with the team and sign a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL, if not the highest.
He has other pressing matters to deal with, however. ClutchPoints will update you on the status of these lawsuits and investigations when more information is made available.