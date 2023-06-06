If the Cowboys want to be success in 2023, they need Dak Prescott to stay upright in the pocket. However, that task might become more difficult for the Cowboys after the team's latest injury update.

Right tackle Terence Steele might not be ready for training camp, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy is unaware of Steele's timeline and is waiting to see where the cards fall come Cowboys training camp.

“We'll have to see when we get to Oxnard,” McCarthy said.

Steele underwent knee surgery in December to repair his torn ACL and MCL. While he still has plenty of time before Week 1, training camp might still be too early for Steele's return.

The right tackle signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite his draft capital – or lack thereof – Steele has become a pleasant surprise for Dallas. He has appeared in 45 games in his three years with the team, starting 40 of them. Steele received an impressive 73.9 grade from Pro Football Focus this past season.

Unfortunately, his strong season was cut short in Week 14 after his brutal knee injury. Steele has undergone treatment to fix the problem. However, his recovery time has lapsed into 2023.

While Dallas would love to have Terence Steele at the start of training camp, they'll be more concerned with his health towards the end of it. As Dak Prescott and the Cowboys look to flourish in 2023, Steele will be key. Dallas is counting on the RT to bounce back from his knee surgery and provide some much needed consistency to the offensive line.