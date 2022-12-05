By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts. Now, they’re turning their attention to free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who they are hosting for a meeting as he looks for a new home.

The Cowboys want OBJ badly as he decides between them, the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Dak Prescott explained why he would fit well on a team with high hopes for the Super Bowl after Dallas improved its record to 9-3 on the season.

“We’re trying to be as great as we can be in every aspect,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “And obviously getting late into the year with what we’ve got coming up just in our schedule, then obviously making a run at the Super Bowl, you want to make sure you have as many weapons as you can.”

The Cowboys are the last team to meet with Beckham as he decides where to play next. Beckham would fit well as a top receiver option alongside CeeDee Lamb in a strong Dallas offense, as Lamb suggested himself. With talent all around the roster, the Cowboys are an attractive destination. Just how much they stick out from a very talented Bills team and Beckham’s former team remains to be seen, though.

With the Cowboys riding a three-game win streak that includes decisive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Giants, they are making a great case for Odell Beckham Jr. to join them. The three-time Pro Bowler is looking to make his decision around the middle of the week.