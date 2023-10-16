The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6's edition of Monday Night Football. But due to numerous injuries, the Cowboys were forced to shake up their roster prior to kickoff.

Both linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and cornerback CJ Goodwin were placed on injured reserve, via Todd Archer of ESPN. In turn, the Cowboys signed CB Nashon Wright and LB Tyrus Wheat to their 53-man roster. Linebacker Malik Jefferson and running back Malik Davis were called up from the practice squad for MNF.

Vander Esch is battling through a serious neck injury. The linebacker has dealt with neck injuries dating back to college, leading the Cowboys to be extra precautions when it comes to Vander Esch's recovery. Now on IR, he will miss at least the next four games. Goodwin's placement on IR was expected after he tore his pectoral in Week 5.

It'll be hard for the Cowboys to replace what Vander Esch brings on defense and what Goodwin brings on special teams. But they're hoping Wright and Wheat can fill the gap. Wright has been with the Cowboys since 2021, playing primarily on special teams. Wheat has been on the team's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the Cowboys take on the Chargers, their main focus will be on picking up another win and climbing the NFC East ladder. But they'll have to hope that injuries don't continue to pile up as they chase a spot in the playoffs.