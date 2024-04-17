As of late, it's become a norm for football fans to throw shade at the Dallas Cowboys. This can be seen by scrolling through social media. Whenever sports outlets post about Dallas, one will be hard-pressed to find a comment section without naysayers. The team's recent offseason also doesn't help. A lack of player acquisition has made Cowboys fans miserable, and it's brought glee to the haters as well. So when the NFL recently announced that the Cowboys had signed running back Royce Freeman, the replies spoke for themselves.
Cowboys expected to sign RB Royce Freeman. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/RqD6HRnWSM
— NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2024
Cowboys expected to remain mid* fixed it for you
— That Hurts 🦅 ❤️🔥 (@That_Hurts) April 17, 2024
They so desperate LMFAO
— “ (@Embiitch) April 17, 2024
Cowboys got a Royce! pic.twitter.com/GpdfnUc9mK
— Stephen Mac (@Stephen_Mac03) April 17, 2024
Poverty team
— Prime (@ClearHurts) April 17, 2024
Many fans made references to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Earlier this year, Jones said that the team would be “all-in” for the upcoming season. However, their free-agency period seemed to be in contrast to the executive's statement. The Cowboys spent a low amount of money this offseason and the results were underwhelming. Besides Freeman, the only other outside player Dallas signed was linebacker Eric Kendricks. And to make things worse, the Cowboys lost a plethora of core players from last year's squad, some of whom go by the names of Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard and Tyler Biadasz. So yes, the Jerry Jones remarks were bound to take place.
Didn’t Jerry Jones just say they are all-in?😭
— “ (@Embiitch) April 17, 2024
Wow, Jerry Jones is ALL IN.😳
— Bandwagon Sports (@BandwagonSp0rts) April 17, 2024
ALL IN
— WeGlazerr🐐 (@WeGlazerr) April 17, 2024
AaAHAHAHAHAH ALL IN
— Andrew Meyer (@SkeetSkeet2106) April 17, 2024
What Royce Freeman brings to the table
Freeman may not be a starting running back, but playing seven years in the league means that he'll bring veteran experience to the team. Drafted in 2018, the RB spent his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos before going on stints with the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans and most recently, the Los Angeles Rams. Throughout his career, the 28-year-old rushed for a total of 1,792 yards and 10 touchdowns on 471 attempts. In the receiving department, Freeman caught the ball 86 times for 532 yards and a touchdown.
Despite playing behind Kyren Williams with the Rams last year, Freeman still managed to see action in 14 games, where he managed a total of two touchdowns in 77 carries.
With the exit of Pollard, Freeman is now the Cowboys' most experienced running back. He joins a rotation that includes Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. Dowdle was the team's number-two option last year, tallying 361 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If the Cowboys don't select a running back in the upcoming draft, then the battle for the starting spot may likely boil down between Freeman and Dowdle.
Nevertheless, Dallas is predicted by analysts to draft another RB from the amateur ranks so Freeman and Dowdle can expect a potential third contender for that starting spot. And speaking of picks, the Cowboys will definitely be relying on draft talent to help them this season. If the team wants to make up for its free agency no-show, then it all comes down to their decisions next week.